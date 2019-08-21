PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 280.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 49.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $111.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.37 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In other news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total value of $72,225.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock worth $1,967,862 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

