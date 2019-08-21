Polis (POLIS) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Polis has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $5,626.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00005126 BTC on exchanges including STEX, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 6,365,709 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

