Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares rose 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.23, approximately 2,850,441 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,117,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $556.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 6,435.09%. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $2,800,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $536,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $504,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 56.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 836,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 922,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

