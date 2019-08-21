Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 197.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. 5,514,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,483,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $11.23.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

