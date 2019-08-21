Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,233,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,089,000 after acquiring an additional 81,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,113,000 after acquiring an additional 684,600 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 163,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 439.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,407 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus set a $81.00 price target on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

NYSE:STI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,484. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.