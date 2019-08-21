Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Shares of RZG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,469. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $139.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average is $112.27.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

