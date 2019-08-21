Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 100.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,889,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,503,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,256,000 after acquiring an additional 203,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,121,000 after acquiring an additional 383,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,101,000 after acquiring an additional 56,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $726,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,479,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,821 shares of company stock valued at $53,008,187 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.89. The stock had a trading volume of 265,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,470. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.41. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

