Playkey (PKT) Hits Market Cap of $508,209.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $508,209.00 and $17,975.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Playkey alerts:

Playkey Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

