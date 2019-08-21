PlayCoin [ERC20] Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $272,565.00 (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $916,266.00 and approximately $272,565.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00266503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.01310016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022029 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00092986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000427 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.