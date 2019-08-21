Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,585 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lourd Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 37,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Edward Jones raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $111.83. 522,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,914. The company has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $103.65 and a 52-week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

