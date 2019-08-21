Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,050 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 1,139,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $29,412,543.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 264,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,305,638.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,317,360 shares of company stock valued at $140,880,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 452,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Nomura upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “negative” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

