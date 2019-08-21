Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 17,710 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 17,710 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APC. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,876,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APC stock remained flat at $$72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $76.23.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.55 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

