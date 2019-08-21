Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,849,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

