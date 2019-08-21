Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,413 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.08% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,455. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.