Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.29

Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.29 and traded as low as $85.20. Picton Property Income shares last traded at $86.20, with a volume of 653,775 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $472.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

Picton Property Income Limited is an internally managed investment company. The Company invests in a diversified commercial property portfolio located across the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 60 commercial properties, which are in the industrial, office, retail, retail warehouse and leisure sectors.

