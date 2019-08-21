Phonecoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Phonecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Phonecoin has a market capitalization of $10,328.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phonecoin has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00268323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.01317125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00022342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00094241 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Phonecoin Coin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 104,432,110 coins and its circulating supply is 104,031,860 coins. Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space . Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON

Phonecoin Coin Trading

Phonecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phonecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

