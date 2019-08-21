Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $689.05

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $689.05 and traded as high as $665.45. Phoenix Group shares last traded at $643.50, with a volume of 1,485,493 shares trading hands.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 787.20 ($10.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 697.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 689.05.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) by GBX (8) (($0.10)). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phoenix Group Holdings will post 2654.9998897 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

In other news, insider Jim McConville sold 34,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09), for a total value of £240,217.44 ($313,886.63). Also, insider Clive Bannister sold 24,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.73), for a total value of £166,185.04 ($217,150.19).

About Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

