PFG Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,413,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 517.6% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 146,921 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 82,575 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 105,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.99. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,835. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.61. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

