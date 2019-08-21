PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,720,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,735,000 after buying an additional 2,133,277 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,288,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,445,000 after purchasing an additional 916,207 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 531,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,870,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,982,000 after purchasing an additional 499,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR remained flat at $$50.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 579,483 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

