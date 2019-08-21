PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,948,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,370 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.16.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,350,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,198. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.02. 32,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $72.29. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.