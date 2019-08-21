PFG Advisors Purchases 5,568 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

UTX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.79. The stock had a trading volume of 739,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,004. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.27. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

