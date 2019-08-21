PFG Advisors Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 484.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.78. 712,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,306. The company has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $284.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.23 and a 200 day moving average of $248.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Nomura boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

In related news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,344,654.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total value of $710,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

