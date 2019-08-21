PFG Advisors Buys 705 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Xylem were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Xylem by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Xylem by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $76.11. 19,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.35.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

In other news, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $337,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,622.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 6,683 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $547,337.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,707. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

