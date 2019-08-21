PFG Advisors Acquires 200 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 64.6% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $1,569,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,942.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Hansen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $462,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $4,766,745. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

WCN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,065. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.43. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

