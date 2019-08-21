Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 10,700 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

About Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. Its properties include production sharing contracts over the Matad Block XX covering an area of 10,340 square kilometers in the far eastern part of Mongolia; and Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V totaling approximately 50,000 square kilometers located in west central Mongolia.

