Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

VFH stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,427. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

