Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Raymond James raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,031 shares in the company, valued at $15,598,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $165,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $4,061,209. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

