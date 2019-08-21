Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,290 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 578.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERIC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. 98,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,324. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

