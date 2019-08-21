Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 598 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

IJK traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.16. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,905. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.75 and a 12 month high of $238.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

