Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.83

Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.83 and last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 31427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,911.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,662.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,962 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,049.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,125 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 59,825 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 364,842 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17,407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,894 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $51,715,000 after buying an additional 1,284,515 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,790 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

