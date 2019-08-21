Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.98

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $4.70. Perceptron shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 3,334 shares changing hands.

PRCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Perceptron from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perceptron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perceptron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perceptron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director John F. Bryant bought 482,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $2,294,207.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 489,991 shares of company stock worth $2,325,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Perceptron by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 173,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Perceptron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 142,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Perceptron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perceptron during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perceptron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

