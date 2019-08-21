Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 44,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 167.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,747 shares of company stock valued at $29,661,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.93. 646,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.96. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.76. The stock has a market cap of $298.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

