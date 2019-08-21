PENG (PENG) Hits Market Cap of $148,774.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, PENG has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. PENG has a total market cap of $148,774.00 and $316.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00267014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.01314648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00092972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000428 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,068,474,372 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,362,315 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.