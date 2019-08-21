Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.94. The stock had a trading volume of 128,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,047. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

