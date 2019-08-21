Peercoin (PPC) Price Down 24.1% This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Peercoin has a market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $88,771.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, WEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,991.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.40 or 0.02960295 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001619 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00675637 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008146 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,584,598 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Bittrex, WEX, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, HitBTC, YoBit, Bitsane, Livecoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

