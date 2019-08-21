Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bakkavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 162 ($2.12).

LON BAKK opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.32) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 194 ($2.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $586.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.80.

In other Bakkavor Group news, insider Lydur Gudmundsson sold 3,229,625 shares of Bakkavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total value of £3,940,142.50 ($5,148,494.05).

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

