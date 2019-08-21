Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

BTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of BTU stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.81. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $847,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 634,698 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $11,640,361.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 809,698 shares of company stock worth $14,853,296. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 779.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.