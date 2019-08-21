PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $570,444.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.00 or 0.04922652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00048132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,465,244 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, Bibox, DEx.top, IDEX, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.