Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after buying an additional 3,002,568 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Paypal by 11,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,753 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Paypal by 367.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,772,000 after purchasing an additional 422,200 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $40,515,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $36,344,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Paypal to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.99.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.46. The stock had a trading volume of 370,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,835. The company has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $3,332,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,134 shares of company stock worth $10,478,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.