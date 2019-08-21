Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAYC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.77.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.90. 631,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.77. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $107.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total value of $522,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,457. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

