Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $259.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Paycom reported strong Q2 results wherein both earnings and revenues increased year over year and surpassed estimates as well. The company is gaining from solid growth in recurring revenues, backed by new business wins and an increased existing clientele. A strong spurt in sales can be attributed to its employee usage strategy, sales efforts and investments. The launch of differentiated product offering, Direct Data Exchange, for all Paycom Software clients in the first quarter is also boosting client additions. The release of Ask Here also makes us optimistic. However, stiff competition from companies like ADP is a lingering headwind, which could induce pricing pressure and shrink Paycom’s margins. Further, the company’s full-year guidance implies a deceleration in revenue growth, which makes us anxious about the stock's prospects.”

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.77.

NYSE PAYC traded up $7.60 on Wednesday, reaching $254.57. 27,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,130. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.59. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $107.46 and a 12 month high of $248.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $45,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.