Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,466 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,879,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,536,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,702 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,230,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,593,000 after purchasing an additional 68,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,882,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,649,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. 985,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,024,086. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

