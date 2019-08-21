Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,139 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $505,856,000 after purchasing an additional 456,445 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 33,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,954.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.35. 573,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $6,202,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,994,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.