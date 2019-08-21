Parkgene Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $618,095.00 and approximately $5,572.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00266245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01314385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00092920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

