Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,381,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,888,000 after purchasing an additional 110,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,361. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

