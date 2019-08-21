Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,585 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 109,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.48. The stock had a trading volume of 389,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.98 and a 200 day moving average of $199.02. The stock has a market cap of $224.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.61.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

