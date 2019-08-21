Parallel Advisors LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after acquiring an additional 659,942 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 74,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.85.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.