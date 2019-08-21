Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,670,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,968,000 after purchasing an additional 107,132 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 28.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,003,000 after buying an additional 457,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after buying an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at $46,680,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 8.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.96. The company had a trading volume of 40,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -132.58 and a beta of 1.01. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. Okta’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $6,256,371.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,293.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $13,074,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,669 shares in the company, valued at $50,160,885.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,604 shares of company stock worth $91,155,096 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Okta to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.35.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.