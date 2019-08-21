Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,824,544,000 after buying an additional 326,417 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after buying an additional 2,472,741 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 19,648,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,553,000 after purchasing an additional 305,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Comcast by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 543,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,544,886. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

