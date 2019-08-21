Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 9,137.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,712 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 205.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 127,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

BMRC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.80. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,935. The stock has a market cap of $568.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

